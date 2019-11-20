Greetings on the opening of the 26th meeting of the Coordinating Council of the CIS Heads of Tax Services

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, the council has established itself as a popular platform for discussing a wide range of issues concerning improvement of tax legislation and management, analysis of efficient fiscal policies and performance of taxation systems as important institutions procuring the economic growth and social development in our countries.

I am sure that the close cooperation of the CIS tax authorities, exchange of best practices and experience are essential for creating a favourable business climate and the appropriate conditions for attracting substantial investment across the Commonwealth.”

The Coordinating Council was established by resolution of the CIS Heads of Government Council of May 31, 2001, to support coordinated activities of the tax services in the CIS member states.

MIL OSI