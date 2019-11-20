In Moscow, law enforcement officers suppressed the sale of a large batch of counterfeit foreign currency

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“ES&CC Officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow with the participation of the FSB of Russia Department in Moscow and the Moscow Region detained a suspect in the sale of counterfeit banknotes of the European Central Bank.

It was established that in the territory of the capital, the offender sold counterfeit banknotes. As a result of the test purchase, the investigators purchased from him five bills of 500 euros each, which, according to the results of the study, were fakes.

At the next attempt to sell 25 thousand euros, the man was detained. According to preliminary data, fake banknotes were imported into the Russian Federation from abroad. The income from the illegal activities exceeded one million rubles.

Based on those facts, the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were combined in one proceeding. The detainee was presented the charges and remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Currently, operative-search steps and investigative actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

