In Orenburg Region, a man was convicted for a robbery attack at office of microfinance organization

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In March this year, a man with a knife-like object burst into the office of a microfinance organization in the city of Orenburg and stole money.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the man entered the microfinance office and, threatening with a knife, stole money in the amount of 600 rubles. Later that day, the offender attempted an attack on the office of another company, whose employees immediately called the police.

The attacker tried to escape from the scene of the crime, but was detained by an arrived police patrol crew.

The Detainee was a 38-year-old earlier repeatedly convicted resident of the Chelyabinsk Region.

The Investigation unit of the Police Division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orenburgskoye” initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”.

The Dzerzhinsky District Court of Orenburg sentenced the defendant to 3 years in a maximum security penal colony.

MIL OSI