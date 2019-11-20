Meeting of the State Council Consultative Commission

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President , Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko Mutko VitalyDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation , Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes Andrei Makarov, heads of Russian regions – members of the State Council Consultative Commission, and heads of the State Council working groups, as well as representatives of the Presidential Executive Office departments and federal and regional government agencies.

In his opening remarks, Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office noted the positive performance of the State Council’s 16 working groups, established in accordance with the Presidential instruction issued following the November 23, 2018 meeting of the State Council Presidium in Yalta.

Over a period of the past 12 months, working groups collaborated with federal agencies and launched a systemic effort to implement national projects and prepared four meetings of the State Council and its Presidium where important decisions were adopted. For example, the expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium held on October 31, 2019 in Kaliningrad passed highly important decisions aiming to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system.

The meeting participants reviewed the implementation of the Presidential Executive Order of April 25, 2019, On Assessment of Performance of Top Officials in the Russian Regions and Performance of Regional Government Agencies. Deputy Minister of Economic Development Sergei Galkin reported on the approval of performance assessment methods, efforts to coordinate targeted parameters with the regions, and proposals on distribution of 2019 grants between the best Russian regions.

The participants summed up the results of implementing the decisions passed at the Consultative Commission meeting on Inter-Budgetary Relations held on June 6 in St Petersburg.

MIL OSI