Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow Region, together with colleagues from Kaluga Region, solved…

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region together with colleagues from the Kaluga Region, detained suspects of a series of robbery attacks on trade pavilions located in various regions of the Russian Federation.

It was established that since November of this year in the territory of Moscow, Smolensk and Kaluga regions, 4 robbery attacks at retail outlets were committed. Masked offenders broke into points of sale of goods and, threatening sellers with items similar to pistols, openly stole the cash available in cash registers. The total amount of the damage exceeded 30 thousand rubles.

They used for transportation a foreign made car belonging to one of the suspects.

As a result of a special operation conducted with the support of SOBR fighters of the Rosgvardia, the suspects were detained red-handed in the territory of the Moscow Region. They turned to be three young people, born in 1982, 1995 and 1986, residents of the city of Chekhov, Bryansk and Kursk regions. In the car of the suspects, pistols and masks used in the crimes, stolen cash, communication means and other items were found and seized. The next day, the investigators detained another suspect, a resident of the Kursk Region born in 1981, according to preliminary information, he was involved in three episodes of the illegal activity.

Criminal investigations into this fact were initiated on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 162 “Robbery” of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently, the police is carrying out checks on the involvement of the suspects in similar episodes of criminal activity. It was established, that they had been previously convicted for property crimes and crimes against the person.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The investigation is underway.

