One and a half tons of synthetic drugs per month. MIA of Russia officers liquidated country largest drug laboratory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with colleagues from Moscow suppressed the activities of the largest, in recent years, clandestine laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs.

The illegal production was located in the Serpukhovsky District of the Moscow Region. Production workshops were arranged in the premises of a former farm on a land plot with a total area of about 4 hectares. At the time when operative officers appeared there, the process of manufacturing “synthetics” was in full swing. In two rooms there were chemical reactors, worth from 200 to 500 thousand rubles each, in which certain ingredients were mixed. Then, the obtained crystals were dried and packaged in small and large batches. According to available information, about 1.5 tons of “synthetics” could be produced there within a month. In addition, a warehouse with chemical reagents was found.

In total, more than 100 kilograms of narcotic drugs in crystallized form, 1.5 tons in liquid form, four tons of chemicals, over 600 kilograms of precursors, seven chemical reactors, and various laboratory equipment were seized from illegal trafficking.

At the scene, three citizens of Ukraine were detained, who performed the functions of chemical technologists, as well as a courier – cache-filler. A few hours later, the police identified and detained the alleged organizer of the illegal activity.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

This group acted according to a clearly structured criminal scheme – from the production of drugs to their distribution. Sales were carried out through an on-line store located in the shadow segment of the Internet. Members of this group also offered precursors and so-called constructors for the production of drugs in smaller laboratories.

As a result of operational-search measures, police suppressed 18 deliveries of drugs to the Novosibirsk, Tver, Vladimir, Kursk, Kaluga and Arkhangelsk regions, the republics of Tatarstan and Buryatia, Khabarovsk and Primorsky Territories. In addition, the police liquidated retail chains selling illicit substances in four regions of Russia.

At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the suspects.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

