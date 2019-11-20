Police officers in Tomsk revealed facts of violations in the field of migration law

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Immigration control officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region, together with officers of the Center for Combating Extremism and the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region, with the assistance of the FSB of Russia Department in the Tomsk Region and with the support of the Rosgvardia, carried out measures to control and verify the compliance with the requirements of the migration legislation in timber industrial complexes of the city of Tomsk.

During the events, 93 foreign citizens were checked. For violation of the migration legislation, 28 foreign citizens were delivered to the immigration control division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region.

In relation to them, 14 administrative protocols have been drawn up, of which: six under part 1 of Article 18.8 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation, one under part 2 of article 18.8 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation, and two under part 1 of Article 18.10 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. According to the drawn up protocols, fines were imposed in the amount of 2,000 rubles each.

One protocol on an administrative offense was drawn up against a citizen of the Russian Federation in accordance with part 4 of Article 18.9 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation and a fine of 2,000 rubles was imposed.

Also, five administrative protocols have been drawn up with respect to five foreign citizens under part 1.1 of Article 18.8 of the Administrative Procedure Code of the Russian Federation (Violation by a foreign citizen or a stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or of the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation). By the decision of the Leninsky District Court of the city of Tomsk, fines of 2,000 rubles each were imposed on 4 foreign citizens with administrative expulsion in the form of independent controlled travel outside the Russian Federation, and with regard to one foreign citizen a convention was applied and a fine was imposed in the amount of 3,000 rubles, without administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation.

Work to identify violations of the migration legislation continues.

MIL OSI