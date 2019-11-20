President of the Republic of Poland / News / President starts two-day visit to Lithuania on Thursday

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda will start a two-day visit to Lithuania on Thursday to attend the burial of the remains of insurgents taking part in the Polish 1863 January Uprising against Russia.

The ceremonies, which will take place in Vilnius on Friday, will also be attended by Duda’s Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, Polish and Lithuanian PMs Mateusz Morawiecki and Saulius Skvernelis, the deputy prime ministers of Ukraine and Belarus, the Latvian culture minister and deputy speakers of both houses of the Polish parliament, PAP was told by the Polish president’s chief aide, Krzysztof Szczerski.

“In the context of the policy of memory, which for Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians, Belarusians and Latvians is very important, the message of this ceremony is of fundamental significance. It is a reminder of the brotherhood that has been rooted in our history and has lasted for centuries,” Krzysztof Szczerski said.

On Thursday, Andrzej Duda will carry out his working visit to Lithuania, featuring talks and a plenary discussion of the two presidents’ delegations that will focus on key issues in bilateral and international relations.

Later in the day, the Lithuanian presidential couple will hold a ceremonial dinner for Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

In 1863-1864, Russian troops executed 21 leaders and participants in the revolt against the Russian Empire that had partitioned Poland together with Prussia and Austria Hungary at the end of the 18th century. The victims’ bodies were buried in secret. In 2017, during archaeological work, the burial sites of four insurgents were discovered. (PAP)

