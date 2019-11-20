Sale of Baikal omul was suppressed in Republic of Buryatia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

As a result of a set of operational-search measures, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Buryatia identified citizens involved in the illegal fishing and sale of Baikal omul. In October of this year, the police detained suspects after a deal of sale of 53 omuls to a married couple from Ulan-Ude.

It was established that a 44-year-old resident of the capital of Buryatia together with her husband, organized the extraction and purchase of Baikal omul from fishermen. Later, she organized advertising for the sale of fish, by creating a thematic group in one of the popular instant messengers. As a rule, the 50-year-old husband of the suspect was engaged in the sale. In his car, he transported the omul, as well as scales for the sale transaction.

In total, as a result of search activities, the police seized about 100 kilograms of illegally fished Baikal omul, as well as a boat, nets, scales and utensils for fish salting and smoking. The preliminary material damage exceeded 700 thousand rubles.

At present, a criminal case is instituted against the 44-year-old resident of Ulan-Ude, who has organized the sale of omul, obviously criminally caught during the spawning period on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The issue of bringing the married couple to criminal responsibility for illegal extraction of the Baikal endemic is being considered.

Also, a criminal case was opened against the 46-year-old citizen who had bought omul, on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigative actions are being carried out in the framework of instituted criminal proceedings.

MIL OSI