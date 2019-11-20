Second meeting of the working group to prepare a State Council meeting on the implementation of state agricultural policy

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Presidential Adviser Alexandra Levitskaya Levitskaya AlexandraAdviser to the President , Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yelena Fastova, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection Vsevolod Vukolov, representatives of the federal and regional government agencies concerned, academic and expert organisations and the business community.

The participants reviewed the materials for the report “State Agricultural Policy: Efficient Farm Production and Development of Rural Areas.”

They reviewed the list of key tasks in creating an efficiently functioning market for agricultural produce, raw materials and food, such as promoting the growth of competitiveness of Russian agricultural products on global markets; identified ways to ensure sustainable development of rural areas, support rural employment and improve living standards; cited statistics on the development of various segments of agriculture and the socioeconomic development of rural areas; identified the main challenges associated with the need to launch innovative sustainable development of the agro-industrial complex and increase its export potential; considered mechanisms of state support for agricultural producers, as well as measures aimed at promoting socioeconomic development of rural areas.

The working group endorsed the overall structure of the report. Based on the comments made during the meeting, a draft report will be prepared for discussion at the next working group meeting.

