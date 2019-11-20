Vitaly Shulika attended press conference on launch of digital platform for work with entrepreneurs’ statements

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Vitaly Shulika, took part in a press conference on the launch of a digital platform for work with entrepreneurs’ statements, which was held in the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. Among the speakers there were Andrei Belousov, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Aleksandr Buksman, First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, Aleksandr Shokhin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and Svetlana Chupsheva, Director General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

In his speech, Vitaly Shulika noted that, as instructed by the President of the Russian Federation, the MIA of the Russian Federation made a significant contribution to the creation of a digital platform. The opinion of the Ministry was taken into account at all stages of the preparation and approval of the business process scheme and technical specifications.

The Deputy-Minister also informed on the necessary measures taken within the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia to organize the work of authorized units of the Central Office with statements received by the digital platform: “An appropriate administrative document has been issued that regulates the procedure for considering statements and appeals. From the moment the digital platform starts functioning, the received appeals of business entities will be considered exclusively in the Central Office of the Ministry. The control over ensuring the quality, objectivity and timeliness of considering each appeal is entrusted to the chiefs of respective structural units”.

Vitaly Shulika said that the platform should become an effective tool not only for business, but also for internal affairs bodies: “We will be able to see the existing problems and respond to them in a timely manner in case of violation of the rights and freedoms of a citizen or organization or in case of pressure on them exercised by law enforcement bodies. We also hope that this initiative will contribute to improving the investment climate in the Russian Federation”.

During the press conference, the Deputy-Minister answered journalists’ questions.

