Greetings on the occasion of Tax Authority Worker’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, Russia’s tax authorities have strengthened their potential, and grown into a powerful, geographically extensive network of highly effective workers.

I would like to emphasise that your diligent work, competence and responsibility, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies ensure stable tax revenues into the state treasury and regional budgets, improve the business environment and Russians’ financial literacy. And on the whole ensure dynamic development of the national economy, the successful implementation of state programmes in healthcare, education, and culture, and better quality of life.”

