In Moscow Region, Police evacuated people from a burning building

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Traffic Police inspectors of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Schelkovskoye” of the Moscow Region, Senior Lieutenant of Police Dmitry Budychev and Senior Lieutenant of Police Igor Pomytkin, while on a patrol route, noticed smoke over an apartment building on the Pervomaiskaya Street.

Police officers reported the incident to emergency services and immediately headed to the scene. In the window of the second floor of the burning building, they saw two men asking for help. Having quickly assessed the situation, the traffic police stopped a passing truck and it parked next to the wall of the house, after which both residents descended on the tent of the truck.

Then the police led the remaining residents out of the burning building. No one opened the door to one of the apartments, but footsteps could be heard inside. Inspector Dmitry Budychev decided to enter the apartment, where he found an elderly man who had difficulty in moving, and helped him in getting out into the street.

As a result of competent and selfless actions of police officers, all residents of the house were evacuated in a timely manner,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

