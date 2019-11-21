MIA of Russia officers detained suspects of robbery attack

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Tula and Kaluga regions, suppressed the activities of a group of persons whose members are suspected of committing a robbery attack.

It was established that one of the attackers, being acquainted with the victim, learned that she had a large amount of money. In line with a developed in advance plan, three men at night penetrated into the house, located in the village of Podosinki, Yasnogorsky District, Tula Region. Having beaten with sticks the owner of the house and his wife, they stole the money belonging to them in the amount of over 390 thousand rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yasnogorsky District of the Tula Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers found that the suspects were hiding in the Kaluga and Moscow regions. Three natives of one of the Central Asian states were detained by operatives with the participation of the Rosgvardia in the cities of Kaluga and Podolsk.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for them.

Currently, further investigation and operational-search measures aimed at the establishment of all the circumstances of the incident are under way.

