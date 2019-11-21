Officers of the MIA of Russia and the IC of Russia solved man’s murder

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in cooperation with colleagues from the Moscow Region detained two suspects in the murder of a 40-year-old resident of Moscow.

It was established that in April of this year, the victim went from Moscow to the Moscow Region in his car and did not return. Four days later, his car was found in the village of Ivashevo of the Bogorodsky Urban District of the Moscow Region.

The GA for Investigation of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures with the participation of the Rosgvardia in the village of Akseno-Butyrki of the Moscow Region, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation detained a local resident previously convicted for murder and robbery.

During a search of his place of residence, the police found the keys to the victim’s car and his e-tablet. In addition, three unregistered hunting shotguns, two rifled carbines, gas and traumatic pistols, a pen-shaped appliance for shooting with small-caliber ammunition, and a narcotic drug were seized. The seized arms have been sent for complex analysis.

In a greenhouse located near the house, the body of the missing Muscovite was found. According to the results of the forensic medical examination, death came from a penetrating stab wound in the chest.

In November, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in the Tula Region detained the alleged accomplice of the unlawful act. According to one of the versions, the crime was motivated by debt obligations of the defendants to the victim.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Further operative measures and investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI