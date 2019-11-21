On November 22, Vladimir Putin will chair a Security Council meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On November 22, the President will chair a Security Council meeting to discuss the prospects for developing the Armed Forces, other branches of the military, military units and agencies involved in defence-related matters, until 2030.

On the same day, Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with a number of ministers to discuss economic matters.

The President will also have a meeting with First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, as part of her visit to Russia.

