Police in Krasnodar Territory prevented the sale of large batch of drugs

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

At the Magri stationary post, road patrol inspectors stopped the car driven by a 39-year-old local resident. When communicating with the police, the driver was noticeably nervous. During the search of his car under the passenger seat, law enforcement officers found and seized four plastic bags with a powdery substance of gray-pinkish color.

According to the expert opinion the seized substance is a narcotic drug of synthetic origin – a derivative of ephedron, weighing in total over a kilogram.

It was established that the suspect planned to sell the drug in the territory of the resort city through caches.

Currently, criminal proceedings have been instituted against the detainee by the investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for Sochi on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances in a particularly large amount”. The sanction of the specified article provides for a maximum punishment of up to life imprisonment.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

MIL OSI