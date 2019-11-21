Police stopped illegal fishing under permits of relevant research institute

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained members of an organized group suspected of illegal fishing.

As a result of a special operation in the waters of the Tsimlyansk reservoir, eleven residents of the Kalachevsky District and surrounding districts of the Volgograd Region were detained red-handed.

According to available information, the alleged organizer of the group is an employee of the regional branch of the Research Institute of Lake and River Fisheries. The offenders, using permits for extraction of aquatic biological resources for scientific purposes, carried out fishing in the water area, all the -year-round prohibited for fishing, and then sold fish in wholesale batches. At the same time, they entered deliberately false data on the periods and volumes of the catch into the acts.

When examining the scene of the incident, six different boats, communication means and navigation equipment, as well as about 1.5 tons of illegally caught fish of thick net species were seized. One of them – the Black Sea-Azov Sea-ray-finned fish – is listed in the Red Book of Russia. Preliminary damage caused to aquatic biological resources exceeded 2.5 million rubles.

Interrogators of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 256 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Currently, further operative measures and investigative steps are being taken to establish all circumstances, as well as possible accomplices of the unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

