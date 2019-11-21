Talks with President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, colleagues,

Welcome to Moscow. I remember our meeting in Sochi in 2014. I am delighted to see you in Moscow.

Our countries enjoy long-standing and multi-dimensional relations. I think this year we are marking 205 years of diplomatic relations. Our mutual trade is growing. Last year it grew significantly, by around 20 percent, I believe, which is an excellent outcome. We also maintain contacts between our governments and parliaments.

We are really happy to see you. Welcome.

President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer (retranslated): Mr President, ladies and gentlemen,

Your invitation is much appreciated. We are delighted to be in Moscow today and consider it an opportunity to develop our good relations.

I have already mentioned today that Switzerland owes a great deal to Russia, since the very Congress of Vienna in 1815 when, actually thanks to Russia, Switzerland remained an independent state. I always remember this and every time we visit Russia we feel obliged to acknowledge this and are always grateful.

As concerns our friendly relations, there is still plenty of potential for improvement and expansion. We have all the opportunities for this, be it economic links or any other spheres.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

