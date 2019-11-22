Meeting of Russian Federation Security Council

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today we will discuss ways and prospects for the development of the Russian military in the upcoming decade, until 2030. We will outline the tasks we will have to deal with in order to guarantee Russia’s national interests and security.

Our military, namely, the Armed Forces, the National Guard, other military units and agencies, as well as the country’s defence industry sector play a key role in ensuring Russia’s sovereignty. It is very important that their components are maintained at a certain level, and that they operate professionally and in a coordinated manner.

As we can see, the world is facing serious threats and challenges. There are many uncertainty factors. Technology is developing rapidly, including military technology, while competition and rivalry are growing stronger and morphing into new forms. There are old smouldering conflicts in various regions of the planet, and new ones keep appearing. The leading countries are actively developing their offensive weapons. I would like to add that the so-called ‘nuclear club’ is receiving new members, as you well know. We are also seriously concerned about the NATO infrastructure approaching our borders, as well as the attempts to militarise outer space.

A significant blow to the weapons control system was the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty under a far-fetched pretext. The threat of proliferation of such missiles in various parts of the world has aggravated tension even more.

In these conditions, it is important to make adequate and accurate forecasts, analyse the possible changes in the global situation, and to use the forecasts and conclusions to develop our military potential.

