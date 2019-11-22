Meeting with families of employees killed during tests near Severodvinsk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the dead. He said it is always painful and difficult to lose a close person. What is important is not only that you received an award for your family members, but also that you heard words of sincere sympathy and condolences on behalf of the Russian state and an assessment of what your loved ones were doing and what they accomplished, the President emphasised.

Each person who was awarded posthumously was a brilliant and talented specialist, a super crash tester, Vladimir Putin noted. To devote oneself and one’s life to such an endeavour is the courageous, serious choice of a real man, a citizen and patriot of his homeland. The President emphasised that the employees who died chose a special mission – to protect Russia – and performed their duty to the very end with honour.

