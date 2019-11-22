Meeting with First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During their meeting, Vladimir Putin awarded Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with a Russian state order, the Order of Friendship, for strengthening and developing relations between the two countries.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ms First Vice-President,

Allow me to welcome you to Moscow as First Vice-President. This is your first visit in this status.

I know that you have a busy schedule. Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev has already informed me about your meeting. I know that you had a lot to talk about, including the increasing volume of trade and economic ties. Over the first nine months of this year, trade grew by 26 percent, which is a serious indicator.

We support relations in practically all areas, between parliaments and public organisations. I have good, trust-based relations with the President of Azerbaijan.

I know that you and [Federation Council Speaker] Ms Matviyenko will also open the tenth [Russian-Azerbaijani] Interregional Forum. I believe this is a vital area of cooperation, because a large share of cooperation happens between regions.

I would like to thank you for accepting our invitation and for visiting Moscow.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva: Mr President,

First of all, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for inviting me to come to Russia on an official visit. I am very happy to be in Moscow again; Moscow for me is a close and dear city, where I spent my student years, and I am happy to see Moscow every time.

I would also like to thank you for awarding me with a Russian state award, the Order of Friendship.

