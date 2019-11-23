Meeting with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Rogozin, we met at Vostochny fairly recently, although several months have already passed, and discussed the issues of the industry’s development and the construction of the space centre. What has been done in the past period, which issues remain unresolved, and what is progressing as we agreed?

Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin: Mr President,

I would like to report on the construction of the second stage of Vostochny Space Centre. As you know, the first stage comprised the creation of the launch pad and a technical complex with infrastructure for the Soyuz 2 rocket. The second stage is for the Angara, a heavy load rocket. In accordance with your executive order, we are planning to have the first launch in 2023.

You were at the space centre on September 6, and I want to report on the work done since then. Let me show you the monitoring of the construction site that we conduct, and all the possibilities and technologies for objective analysis.

At present, we have over 1,260 workers and 140 units of equipment involved in the construction. This fully meets the construction project requirements. The work is proceeding according to schedule despite the cold weather – there are freezing temperatures out there. I personally inspect the construction site each month. There is a field office directly on site.

We decided to use Roscosmos technologies for objective monitoring, that is our orbital satellite group for remote Earth probing. We take images and compare weekly progress to make the process more or less evident. Later this data is used not just as a photo but is mathematically processed with markers indicating each change in the area of construction, work volumes and even the number of people, we see all of that.

To have more details and a complete and objective analysis of what is really going on at the facility, we make additional footage, aerial photography by drones. As a result, we think that the general directorate and the management of Roscosmos State Corporation have all the objective information about what is going on at the construction site.

To be continued.

MIL OSI