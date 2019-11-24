Greetings to Emir Kusturica

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin’s message reads, in part:

“You have earned truly global fame by brilliantly realising yourself in cinema, music, and art. Your projects are invariably original and authentic, marked with the seal of a real master and creator.

Your active public activities and efforts to popularise Russian culture, enhance international humanitarian cooperation and preserve the historical truth deserve deep respect.”

The President of Russia wished Emir Kusturica strong health, inspiration and fulfilment of his plans.

