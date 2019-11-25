Greetings on the opening of the 16th Moscow Meets Friends International Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This year the forum is timed to a memorable date – the 25th anniversary of the International Charity Foundation.

Established by the outstanding musician, conductor, philanthropist and enthusiast Vladimir Spivakov, the foundation provides effective support to talented children and carries out important social, educational and cultural projects. The Foundation’s grant-holders take an active part in concerts and exhibitions, as well as national and international contests, and hone their skills under the guidance of prominent actors, artists and performers.

The Moscow Meets Friends Festival is a major project of the Foundation. Every year it gives young participants a wonderful opportunity to perform at Moscow’s best venues, to showcase their talents and abilities, and to meet new friends and creative kindred spirits.”

