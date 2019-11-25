Meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus is interested in building good-neighborly relations on the basis of mutual respect with the European Union, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto on 25 November.

The president said that Belarus is interested in the best practices of the European Union in many fields. However, first of all, it is essential to complete the process of developing a legal framework and to sign pending agreements. “It would be nice to do it without preliminary terms. We need to move in this direction. Of course, negotiations and agreements are a long way of compromise,” the head of state said. “If we have already prepared certain agreements and realized that we need to sign them and move in this direction, we should not put it on the back burner.”

