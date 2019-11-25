Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Finland and Sweden visits Belarus

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

25-11-2019

On November 25, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland (currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union), Pekka Haavisto, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Ann Linde paid a visit to Belarus.

During the talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the dialogue between Belarus and the European Union, including Eastern Partnership initiative, regional cooperation, possible steps towards strengthening of the global and regional security, human rights issues, results of the parliamentary elections in Belarus, as well as international policy issues of mutual interest.

At the same time, they paid serious attention to the bilateral cooperation of Belarus with Finland and Sweden, with an emphasis on the economic component. An important part of the work in this area should be the implementation of projects that will contribute to the development of the economies of the three countries.

The sides highlighted green technologies, IT, energy and responsible use of natural resources as promising bilateral or trilateral projects.

