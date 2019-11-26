Aleksandr Lukashenko thanks Austrian officials for warm welcome to Belarusian delegation in Vienna

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

26 November 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent thanks-you letters to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, Chairman of the Austrian People’s Party Sebastian Kurz and President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka for a warm welcome and hospitality during the official visit of the Belarusian delegation to Austria.

“I appreciate the atmosphere of openness and mutual respect in which the talks in Vienna took place. The discussion of a wide range of issues demonstrated the existence of a significant potential for the development of Belarus-Austria relations across the board and the interest of the sides in the enhancement of mutually beneficial cooperation,” the letter addressed to Alexander Van der Bellen reads. The Belarusian head of state expressed confidence that the implementation of existing agreements will help the two countries reach a brand-new level of interaction, first of all, in the economy and trade.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Sebastian Kurz for a meaningful conversation which took place in a traditionally warm and friendly atmosphere. The sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, shared opinions on topical international issues. “We are pleased to mention a strong similarity of our opinions regarding numerous challenges faced by the two countries and Europe in general, possible solutions, and a deep mutual interest in the development of Belarus-Austria cooperation, including in the economy,” the President emphasized. “I hope to continue our friendly dialogue and will always be happy to welcome you on the hospitable Belarusian soil.”

The head of state also hopes for the development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation. In this context, he supported Wolfgang Sobotka’s initiative to set up a group of MPs at the Austrian parliament for the development of ties with the National Assembly of Belarus. “I believe that our joint participation in the Belarusian-Austrian business forum was a convincing testimony to the readiness of high-ranking politicians of the two countries to promote the expansion of bilateral business contacts and became an important signal for business,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

MIL OSI