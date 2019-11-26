Bank of Russia Bulletin released (20.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 73 (2125) of 20 November 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section contains a review of the key indicators of the domestic foreign cash market in September 2019. It also presents consolidated statistics on top 30 Russian banks as of 1 October 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia Orders:

No. OD-2595, dated 13 November 2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Saint Petersburg-based credit institution Bank Prime Finance (JSC);

No. OD-2609, dated 15 November 2019, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Kizilyurt-based credit institution CB Creditinvest Ltd (Republic of Daghestan);

No. OD-2610, dated 15 November 2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Kizilyurt-based credit institution CB Creditinvest Ltd (Republic of Daghestan) due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-2613, dated 15 November 2019, on amending Appendix No. 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2520, dated 1 November 2019.

The issue publishes information of the Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of JSC Danske Bank and JSC Expert Bank.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2596, dated 13 November 2019, on extending the period of activity of the provisional administration to manage Insurance Company RESPECT, Limited Liability Company;

No. OD-2605, dated 14 November 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2064, dated 5 September 2019;

No. OD-2614, dated 15 November 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2482, dated 27 October 2019;

No. OD-2615, dated 15 November 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2064, dated 5 September 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5229-U, dated 9 August 2019, ‘On the List of Basic Standards That Are Mandatory for Development by Financial Market Self-regulatory Organisations of Investment Advisers and on the Requirements for Their Content, as well as on the List of Operations (the Substance of Activities) of Investment Advisers in the Financial Market That Are Subject to Standardisation’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 13.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5235-U, dated 22 August 2019, ‘On the Requirements for the Amount of the Compensation Fund of the United All-Russian Professional Association of Insurers of Compulsory Motor Third-party Liability of a Transportation Company for Inflicting Damage to Passengers’ Lives, Health and Property, and on the Procedure for Creating and Using the Compensation Fund’ (comes into force on the effective date of the Order of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation on invalidating Order of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation No. 71n, dated 25 July 2013; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 14.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5251-U, dated 9 September 2019, ‘On the Rules for Assigning a Unique Identifier to a Contract (Transaction) Stipulating Obligations That Form a Credit History’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 15.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5263-U, dated 20 September 2019, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Render Services for Transmitting Electronic Messages on Financial Operations to Russian Legal Entities’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 14.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5268-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On the Non-application of Order of the Federal Financial Markets Service No. 08-30/pz-n, Dated 29 July 2008, ‘On the Procedure for Calculating the Value of an Investment Unit When Investment Units Are Redeemed to a Person Who Has Failed to Pay for Outstanding Portions of Investment Units’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 15.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5269-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On the Non-application of Order of the Federal Financial Markets Service No. 08-31/pz-n, Dated 29 July 2008, ‘On the Requirements for the Procedure for Calculating the Remuneration to the Management Company of a Joint-stock Investment Fund and Unit Investment Fund Whose Shares (Investment Units) Are Restricted in Circulation’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 15.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5271-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 658-P, Dated 1 November 2018, ‘On the Requirements for a Qualifying Central Counterparty, the Procedure for Recognising a Central Counterparty’s Management Quality as Adequate, on the Grounds and Procedure for Making a Decision to Recognise a Central Counterparty’s Management Quality as Inadequate, and the Procedure for Notifying a Central Counterparty of the Decision Approved’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 08.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5272-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Instruction No. 175-I, Dated 14 November 2016, ‘On Banking Operations of Non-bank Credit Institutions — Central Counterparties, on the Required Ratios of Non-bank Credit Institutions — Central Counterparties, and the Specifics of Exercising Supervision over Their Compliance by the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 08.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5276-U, dated 30 September 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4028-U, Dated 30 May 2016, ‘On the Procedure for Calculating the Capital of Non-governmental Pension Funds’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication, except the sub-clause with another effective date established; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 15.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2608, dated 14 November 2019, ‘On Striking the Moscow-based Joint-stock Company FedPay off the Register of Payment System Operators;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06‑59/82, dated 11 November 2019, ‘On the Mortgage Lending Standard’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN‑05‑47/84, dated 15 November 2019, ‘On Implementing Measures in Response to Breaching the Rules for Assigning a Unique Contract Identifier’.

20 November 2019

