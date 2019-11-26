Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas visits Pakistan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

26-11-2019

On November 25 – 26, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, paid a working visit to Pakistan.Background Information: The visit is carried out in a symbolic for Belarus and Pakistan year of celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.Within the framework of the visit the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Asad Qaiser, and the Chair of the Friendship Group with the Belarusian parliament “Pakistan – Belarus”, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh.

At the meetings, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of using the powers of the legislative bodies of two nations in order to create the necessary conditions for expanding bilateral relations and promoting mutual interests, primarily in the areas of industry, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.

In order to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue, the sides discussed the possibilities to organize mutual visits in 2020 by the heads of the legislative bodies of Belarus and Pakistan, as well as by the representatives of friendship groups.At the meeting with the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Sohail Mahmood, the interlocutors coordinated approaches to the further development of Belarusian-Pakistani cooperation in political, trade and economic spheres, including preparations for bilateral events and mutual visits at various levels.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus also met with the official representative of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Pakistan, Jurabek Kirgizbekov, to discuss the ways to intensify Belarus-Pakistan business cooperation with such methods as organization of forums and exchange of visits by the representatives of both business communities.Within the framework of the visit, on November 26, 2019 the 4th round of political consultations at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of the two countries was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. The Pakistani side was led by the Additional Secretary (Europe), Aman Rashid.

Background Information: Effective interaction between the Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Pakistan is ensured by a stable mechanism of political consultations. Since 2014 three rounds of consultations took place. The latest one was held in May 2017 in Minsk.At the event, the sides discussed a wide range of issues concerning Belarusian-Pakistani cooperation, including interaction between the two states in political, trade and economic spheres, the development of the legal framework of relations, as well as scientific, technical and educational ties and Belarusian-Pakistani co-work in international organizations. In addition to that, the interlocutors exchanged views on certain issues of regional situation and the international agenda. They also discussed specific ways of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.

The interlocutors paid special attention to further development of political dialogue between the leaders of both nations at the highest level.During his stay in Pakistan, A.Dapkiunas took part in a number of ceremonies. In particular, on November 25, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs handed over a facsimile edition “The Book Heritage of Francysk Skaryna” to the Belarus Information and Cultural Center at the National Library of Pakistan. The Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan, Nadeem Shafiq Malik, attended the event and delivered a welcoming speech on behalf of his government.

The ceremony was also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Akram, the Director General of the National Library of Pakistan, Syed Ghyour Hussain, Pakistani youth and famous public figures.On November 26, A.Dapkiunas inaugurated Walid Chaudhary Mushtaq as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Belarus in the city of Lahore.

