Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus E.Shestakov meets the Ambassador of Venezuela

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

26-11-2019

On November 26, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Belarus, Franklin Ramirez Araque, on the occasion of presentation of the copies of his Credentials.

The parties discussed the state of Belarusian-Venezuelan relations, as well as potential areas of cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides confirmed mutual interest in the development of interaction in the political, humanitarian, trade, economic and other fields.

