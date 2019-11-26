Report on law enforcement monitoring in Russia in 2018

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The law enforcement monitoring was conducted in accordance with a plan approved by Government Resolution No. 1742-r of August 16, 2017.

The report includes the results of monitoring the implementation of decisions by the Russian Federation Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights, as well as the results of monitoring the enforcement of laws in various areas of Russian legislation, including crime prevention, tourism, labour remuneration, government procurement, spacial planning, state registration of property, and antimonopoly legislation.

MIL OSI