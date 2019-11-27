Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the joint session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council, Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of the Security Council Secretaries

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On November 27, 2019 in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, took part in the Joint Meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council, Defense Ministers Council and the Committee of the Security Councils’ Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the problems of international agenda focusing on the current security situation in the CSTO’s area of responsibility and discussed interaction of CSTO member states on the international arena.

In his statement, V.Makei presented Belarusian stance on the topical issues of the regional and international security. The Minister drew attention to the recent Belarusian initiatives aimed at confidence-building and reducing tension in political and military sphere. V.Makei emphasized the importance of coordination of the member states foreign policy positions and deepening interaction of the CSTO with other international organizations and countries aimed at increasing efficiency in addressing the new security challenges and threats.

Russia presented high-profile issues of the CSTO’s activities during its’ upcoming chairmanship in 2020.

The participants of the joint session approved a number of documents and submitted them for the consideration of the CSTO Council of the Collective Security.

