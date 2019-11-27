Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020-2022

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Proactive key rate increases in September and December 2018

Ruble depreciation and the VAT rise increased proinflationary risks, which in turn entailed growth of inflation expectations. In this context, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate by 0.5 pp overall (a total of two 0.25 pp hikes).

Keeping the key rate unchanged in January–April 2019

In March, annual inflation passed its 5.3% peak (below the Bank of Russia’s expectations). The price response to the VAT rise was moderate. Inflationary pressure was limited owing to the moderate dynamics of consumer demand and the improved external environment. As a result, inflation started to slow down.

Key rate cuts in June–October 2019

The price dynamics and the overall economic environment in May–October 2019 suggested that the key rate might be reduced. Inflation was decelerating. Economic activity in 2019 H1 was below expectations. In this context, the Bank of Russia decreased the key rate by a total of 0.75 pp in June, July, September and October

