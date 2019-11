Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia laid flowers and spoke with the family of Lyudmila Verbitskaya.

Lyudmila Verbitskaya was a linguist and Rector of St Petersburg State University (1994–2008), President of St Petersburg State University (from 2008), full member of the Russian Academy of Education (RAE) and its President (2013–2018). She passed away on November 24 at the age of 83.

MIL OSI