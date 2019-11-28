Ambassador of Belarus A.Grinkevich meets the State Secretary of the Romanian MFA

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

28-11-2019

On November 28, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Romania, Andrei Grinkevich, met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Danut Neculaescu.

During the meeting the parties discussed a wide range of issues of Belarusian-Romanian cooperation, identified priority joint activities for the near future, taking into account the need for further development of high-level contacts.

A special attention was paid to the Eastern Partnership initiative, regional security, as well as other issues of interaction in a multilateral format.

MIL OSI