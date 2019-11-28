Ambassador of Belarus O.Ivanov meets the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On November 27, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Tajikistan, Oleg Ivanov, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Zohir Ozod Saidzoda.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the ways to increase the cooperation between Belarus and Tajikistan in the field of trade, economic and industrial cooperation, as well as bilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

