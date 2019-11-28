Bank of Russia Bulletin released (27.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 74 (2126) of 27 November 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section publishes information on operating credit institutions with the participation of non-residents, as of 1 October 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the lists of credit institutions complying with the requirements of Federal Law No. 213-FZ, dated 21 July 2014, Federal Law No. 161-FZ, dated 14 November 2002, and Russian Federation Government Resolution No. 706, dated 20 June 2018, as of 1 November 2019. It also lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of resolutions of the Russian Federation Government, as of 1 November 2019.

Information about the Russian banking system as of 1 November 2019 is included.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2660, dated 21.11.2019, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2520, dated 1 November 2019;

No. OD-2670, dated 22.11.2019, on the revocation of a banking licence from the Yaroslavl-based credit institution JSC Credprombank;

No. OD-2671, dated 22.11.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Yaroslavl-based credit institution JSC Credprombank due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-2672, dated 22.11.2019, on the revocation of a banking licence from the Moscow-based credit institution SNCI WEST LLC;

No. OD-2673, dated 22.11.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution SNCI WEST LLC due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-2682, dated 22.11.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2610, dated 15 November 2019.

The issue publishes information of the DIA for the depositors of JSCB CHUVASHCREDITPROMBANK PJSC.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2663, dated 21.11.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to Limited Liability Company CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT;

No. OD-2667, dated 21.11.2019, on the revocation of an insurance broker licence from Limited Liability Company TISS Insurance Broker;

No. OD-2683, dated 22.11.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2482, dated 22 October 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5180-U, dated 27 June 2019, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Register Documents of a Trade Organiser, Clearing House, Central Counterparty and Repository, and the Amendments Thereto, and the Procedure and Timeframe for the Bank of Russia to Approve the Amendments to Internal Documents of a Central Depository and the Regulation on the Committee of Repository Service Users’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 25.11.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-59/83, dated 14 November 2019, ‘On Cancelling Bank of Russia Letter No. 52-T, Dated 5 May 2008’.

27 November 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI