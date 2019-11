Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

28-11-2019

On November 27, 2019 the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Yeudachenka, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, including interregional cooperation.

