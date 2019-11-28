Meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

28 November 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko confirmed Belarus’ readiness to scale up cooperation with Kyrgyzstan as he met with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek on 28 November.“We are ready to support you even in small points. Do not even doubt it. If you need something, just tell us and we will do everything we can,” the Belarusian leader said.According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kyrgyzstan has done a great job as the CSTO President: “To be honest, you have amazed me. You invested so much effort this year in arranging all kinds of events in all regions, not only here, in the south. Events under the aegis of the CSTO were and are held even in Belarus.”The President noted that Kyrgyzstan takes the work in the Eurasian Economic Union very seriously, too. “Kyrgyzstan goes to extraordinary lengths to make the country a safe place and to improve its economy,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.The head of state is convinced that the two countries are well positioned to increase bilateral trade several times. “We will never be strangers for you there in the West. If you need something, we are always ready to get involved and, all things being equal, to choose Kyrgyzstan over others. We are restoring what was there in the Soviet Union – relations and trade and we have made great strides in it. We should never stop and should keep moving forward. If Kyrgyzstan maintains momentum, I am sure, it will leave all major issues behind in some five years,” the President said.

