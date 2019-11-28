Vladimir Putin will make working trip to Kabardino-Balkaria on November 29

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In Nalchik, the President will chair a meeting of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations. The main topic will be the implementation of the goals and objectives of the Strategy of Russia’s State National Policy. Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky and Minister of Education Olga Vasilyeva will deliver speeches.

Vladimir Putin will also meet with Head of Kabardino-Balkaria Kazbek Kokov and will visit the Solnechny Gorod Children’s Academy of Art, where more than 6,000 talented children are trained under various educational programmes.

MIL OSI