Bank of Russia issues commemorative coins of precious and base metals (29.11.2019)

On 29 November 2019, the Bank of Russia will issue commemorative coins of the series ‘The 75th Anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet People in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945’:

— a silver coin in the denomination of 3 rubles,

— a silver coin in the denomination of 25 rubles,

— a gold coin in the denomination of 50 rubles,

— a base metal coin in the denomination of 10 rubles.

Description of coins made of precious metals:

Silver proof coins in the denomination of 3 rubles (fine metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925/1,000) and 25 rubles (fine metal content 155.5 g, fineness 925/1,000) and a gold proof coin in the denomination of 50 rubles (fine metal content 7.78 g, fineness 999/1,000) are round in shape and are 39.0 mm, 60.0 mm and 22.6 mm in diameter respectively.

The obverse and the reverse of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The obverse of the coins bears a relief image of the National Coat of Arms of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the denomination of the coins ‘3 РУБЛЯ’ (3 RUBLES), ‘25 РУБЛЕЙ’ (25 RUBLES), ‘50 РУБЛЕЙ’ (50 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2020 г.’ (2020), an indication of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, fineness, trade mark of the Saint Petersburg mint and fine metal content.

The reverse:

— of the coin in the denomination of 3 rubles (Catalogue No. 5111-0413) bears the image of the Immortal Regiment laser treated for a matte finish in the upper part; a relief image of a veteran dressed in a ceremonial military uniform, a star and the Eternal Flame, a laurel branch and a flying St. George Ribbon in the lower part; at the bottom to the left there is an inscription along the circumference ‘75-ЛЕТИЕ ПОБЕДЫ’ (75th ANNIVERSARY OF THE VICTORY).

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 3.0 thousand pcs;

— of the coin in the denomination of 25 rubles (Catalogue No. 5115-0152) bears the image of the Immortal Regiment laser treated for a matte finish in the upper part; a relief image of military men against the ceremonial troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation laser treated for a matte finish in the lower part; the upper and the lower part of the coin are divided by a relief image of a flying St. George Ribbon; at the top there is an inscription along the circumference ‘75-ЛЕТИЕ ПОБЕДЫ’ (75th ANNIVERSARY OF THE VICTORY).

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 1.5 thousand pcs;

— of the coin in the denomination of 50 rubles (Catalogue No. 5216-0120) bears the image of the Immortal Regiment laser treated for a matte finish in the upper part; a relief image of a star with the Eternal Flame and a laurel branch in the lower part; at the top to the left there is an inscription along the circumference ‘75-ЛЕТИЕ ПОБЕДЫ’ (75th ANNIVERSARY OF THE VICTORY).

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 1.0 thousand pcs.

Description of the coin made of base metal:

The base metal coin in the denomination of 10 rubles (Catalogue No. 5714-0066) is round in shape and 27.0 mm in diameter. The coin is combined; it consists of a disc and an outer ring.

The obverse and the reverse of the coins have a relief rim along the circumference.

The edge of the coin is corrugated and has the inscription ‘ДЕСЯТЬ РУБЛЕЙ’ (TEN RUBLES) recurring twice and divided by asterisks.

The obverse of the coin has inscriptions along the circumference: ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA) on top, ‘2020’ at the bottom. On the left and on the right sides of the outer ring of the coin there are stylised images of laurel and oak branches respectively, which go over onto the disc. In the centre of the disc there is an indication of the face value of the coin — the figure ‘10’ and the inscription ‘РУБЛЕЙ’ (RUBLES). Inside the figure ‘0’ there is a protective element in the form of the number ‘10’ with the inscription ‘РУБ’ (RUB) visible when the coin is viewed from different angles. In the lower part of the disc there is the Moscow mint trademark.

The reverse of the coin bears relief images of the figure ‘75’, a five-point star and a laurel branch; in the lower part there are dates ‘1941’ and ‘1945’ written in two lines.

The mintage of the coin is 5.0 million pcs.

The new coins are legal tender of the Russian Federation and it is mandatory that they be accepted for all kinds of payments without any restrictions at their face value.

29 November 2019

