Gazprom and Wintershall Dea discuss current issues of cooperation

Source: Gazprom

Background

In 2018, Gazprom’s gas supplies to Germany hit a record high of 58.5 billion cubic meters, an increase of 5.1 billion cubic meters (9.5 per cent) against the 2017 record of 53.4 billion cubic meters.

Wintershall Dea GmbH is Europe’s largest independent oil and gas producer, formed by the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH (subsidiary of BASF) and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG (subsidiary of LetterOne).

Nord Stream 2 is the construction project for a gas pipeline with the annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. In 2017, Nord Stream 2 AG signed agreements with ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper, and Wintershall to provide financing for 50 per cent of the total cost of the project.

