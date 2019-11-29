Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 November 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas as the country celebrates the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people on 29 November.

“I am confident that Palestine’s state sovereignty and the recognition of its territorial integrity in line with international law will promote stability in the Middle East,” the message of greetings says.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus’ interest in further development of constructive dialogue with Palestine on the principles of trust and mutual understanding.

