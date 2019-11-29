Meeting of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on achieving the goals and objectives of Russia’s State Ethnic Policy Strategy.

Before the meeting, the President visited the Solnechny Gorod (Sunny City) children’s creative academy where he familiarised himself with projects by young designers and engineers.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

First of all, I would like to thank the head of the republic for this children’s centre that we just visited. It is a wonderful academy. I highly recommend visiting it. Similar centres are springing up in many Russian regions. By the end of the year, one more institution for gifted children will open. The academy seems to be running smoothly and the team is very nice. I am talking about the instructors. The kids are great, no question about that. The instructors are all young, energetic and well-educated. As far as I understand, they are both qualified teachers and professionals in their respective fields. They seem very passionate about their work. I was happy to see that. A centre for gifted children will open at the end of the year. They will work in collaboration with other similar regional education institutions.

I would like to welcome everyone to the meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations. As you can see, this meeting is taking place in Kabardino-Balkaria − in Nalchik, one of the capitals of the North Caucasus.

I am sure many will agree that overall, the North Caucasus has great significance for all of multi-ethnic Russia. For centuries, representatives of many ethnicities have been living here side by side and every one of these groups is unique and authentic; they are rightly proud of their history, language, culture, their heroes, hard workers and athletes. It is a region where people cherish the traditions of hospitality, respect for parents, the elderly and family.

Of course, the people of the Caucasus have proven their love for their native land many times and their willingness to stand as one and defend our common Fatherland, defend Russia.

