Meeting with Chairman of Council of Republic of National Assembly Mikhail Myasnikovich

29 November 2019

Prospects of Belarus’ presidency and representation in integration bodies in the post-Soviet space were high on the agenda of the meeting of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko with Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich on 29 November.

Belarus will take over the presidency over the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in February 2020. At the same time the country will get the right to appoint its representative to the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission for four years. Stanislav Zas of Belarus will become the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on 1 January 2020. Apart from that, Belarus will preside over the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia and co-preside over the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2020.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I mean the next few years will offer us a lot of honor and responsibility at the same time. In essence we will lead the entire Soviet Union. At the same time you can see what integration processes are going on. This is why we are going to actually shoulder all the work.”

The head of state noted that the proposal to nominate Mikhail Myasnikovich as the chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission had been thoroughly analyzed and prepared. “Certainly, we’ve thought about a proper candidate. And we had people to choose from,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked. “But I think only you can do the job. Because all the candidates I’ve had to review are weaker, have less experience, and are less diplomatic. You have all the proper skills.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko also said that before announcing the final decision he had informed the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union countries about it. “I had to be certain. I had to seriously consult with and prepare my colleagues,” he explained. “You have to understand that our candidate will have to do the job for four years. The candidacy is supposed to be nominated by a President before our economic council, on which the heads of state will sit. I would like them to accept the candidacy without reservation. There is no rejection. I talked to a number of leaders yesterday. Many know you. Not many but everyone knows you. [Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev knows you better: you’ve worked in the same positions. He and I had a talk yesterday. Everyone has a favorable view. I think from all angles, including the personal one, it will be good for you to work there and benefit not only Belarus but our entire economic community.”

