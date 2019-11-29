Meeting with State Secretary of Security Council Stanislav Zas, Head of Belarus President Administration Natalya Kochanova

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

29 November 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas and Head of the Belarus President Administration Natalya Kochanova on 29 November. Matters concerning future operation of the State Secretariat of the Security Council were discussed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “We will bear the entire Soviet Union on our shoulders for the next three to four years: the economic component [Belarus will take over presidency over the Eurasian Economic Union in 2020], defense and security in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the incumbent President of Belarus is the head of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia. On the one hand, it is an honor. On the other hand, it is a responsibility.”

Stanislav Zas will become the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization as from 1 January but for all intents and purposes he already works there, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. The day before he took part in the private part of a Collective Security Treaty Organization summit together with the leaders of the CSTO member states. “You saw all the inner workings, were made familiar with all the presidents up close and personal, saw their attitudes to our defensive union. There is no point in giving you more instructions, this is why I would like to discuss future operation of the State Secretariat with you,” the head of state explained.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wondered about possible candidates to fill the position of the state secretary of the Security Council of Belarus. He was interested in whether there were any problems in the Security Council and whether the body needed reforms. “Right now I am more interested in the matter of future operation of the secretariat of the Security Council of Belarus. And you will have to keep an eye on these things for a long period of time until your replacement is thoroughly familiar with the job. I think you will find some time for it in Moscow,” the President added.

