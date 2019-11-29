Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to pay an official visit to Serbia on 2-3 December.

In Belgrade, Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The two heads of state will discuss political dialogue and economic cooperation between the countries. The presidents will focus on the prospects to increase trade, initiatives to set up joint companies and launch investment projects. The heads of state will also take a look at the regional and world agenda, interaction in the international arena.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is also set to meet with President of the National Assembly of Serbia Maja Gojkovic and the country’s MPs.

Belgrade will host the Belarusian-Serbian business forum on these days, during which commercial contracts and agreements will be signed.

