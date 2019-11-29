On December 2, Russian and Chinese leaders will take part, via teleconference, in a ceremony to launch Russian gas supplies to China via the eastern route

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In May 2014, Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a 30-year purchase and sale agreement for the Russian gas supply via the Power of Siberia pipeline. Under the contract, Russia is to supply 38 billion cubic metres of gas to China annually. The construction of the first section of the Power of Siberia pipeline, approximately 2,200 kilometre long, was launched in September 2014. During the first stage, the Power of Siberia pipeline will pump gas from the Chayandinskoye field.

