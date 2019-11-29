The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Yeudachenka visits Dubai (UAE)

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

29-11-2019

On November 29-30, 2019, the Belarusian delegation, led by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Yeudachenka, takes part in the 4th International Participants Meeting of EXPO 2020 in Dubai (UAE).

During the visit, the First Deputy Foreign Minister met with the State Minister for International Cooperation of the UAE, General Director of the Organizational Bureau of EXPO 2020, Reem Al Hashimi.

The sides discussed preparation procedures for the participation of the Republic of Belarus at EXPO 2020, as well as exchanged views on the program of events at the National Pavilion of the Republic of Belarus.

The State Minister for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates noted that in comparison with other participants of EXPO 2020 the Republic of Belarus goes even ahead of the schedule of preparatory work, as well as fully meets all the requirements of the organizing committee of EXPO. It was emphasized that the successful promotion of the project reflects the current high level of relations between Belarus and the UAE.The First Deputy Minister A.Yeudachenka also met with the leadership of the Master Developer of the National Pavilion of the Republic of Belarus, a visit to the construction site took place.The Republic of Belarus will present its’ National Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai (UAE), which will be open to visitors from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

